Fatal car accident in Warren County leaves two dead, one in hospital

Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County on Wednesday. Police were called to 270th Avenue at Il Route 94 just before 3:30 p.m. for the crash.

Officials say a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on 270th Avenue and a 2001 Ford Taurus was heading northbound on IL 135/94.

The Altima, driven by 84-year-old Miriam Temple of Cedar Falls, failed yield to the Taurus that was being driven by 29-year-old Robert Gates of Aledo.

Temple stopped at the stop sign, but after failing to yield to Gates' car, she struck the driver's door. Temple was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in Temple's car, 86-year-old Thoburn Thompson, also of Cedar Falls, was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Gates was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the passengers in Gates' car were treated and released at a hospital in Monmouth.

GHAS, Alexis Ambulance, Little York Fire, Monmouth Fire, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Coroner's Office, IDOT, OSF Life Flight and Peoria County Coroner's Office helped assist.