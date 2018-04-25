Fatal crash in Warren County kills one

Katelyn Katzell of Abingdon, Ill. has died from injuries sustained in an accident on 245th Avenue at 120th Street in Warren County.

At approximately 7:50 am Katzell failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was stuck in the intersection by another vehicle driven by Christopher Carson. Katzell's vehicle was shoved south of the intersection while Carson's vehicle came to rest on its wheels in a field southwest of the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to OSF St. Mary's Hospital in Galesburg. Carson sustained minor injuries and was released. Katzell succumbed to her injuries.