Fatal crash on Highway 150 north of Orion, Ill.

Illinois State Police ask that drivers avoid Highway 150 north of Orion, Illinois while they investigate the scene of a fatality crash.

It happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon when for an unknown reason, a southbound Jeep and a northbound Dodge pick-up pulling a trailer collided head-on.

Police are still on the scene and have closed the highway. Traffic north of Orion is being rerouted on E. 200th St. while the ISP crash reconstruction team processes the scene.

The names of the drivers involved have not been released.