Fatal head-on collision in Carroll County, Ill.

Officials were called to a three car accident just north of the Mt. Carroll city limits Tuesday evening, August 29. The accident happened on Route 78 north of Lowden Road around 5:38 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say a car driven by 76-year-old Lawrence Anderson of Mt. Carroll, Ill. was headed northbound when it attempted to turn left into a private drive. The car was hit head-on by a pickup truck driven by 72-year-old Ronald Preston of Savanna, Ill. The impact caused the car to hit a northbound pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Tyler Stricker of Savanna.

Both drivers of the pickups and the passenger in Stricker's truck were not injured. Officials say Lawrence Anderson was taken to the hospital. His passenger, 76-year-old Sandra Anderson, was taken to the REACT helicopter in Shannon, Ill., where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.