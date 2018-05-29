Fatality in I80 overpass crash

A 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was westbound on I-80 just east of the overpass for the Burlington Northern Railroad, Unit 1 then traveled through the center median, over and down the embankment. The Nissan rolled over and caught on fire. The driver, the sole occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released per pending notification.

Colona Fire Dept., Barstow/Carbon Cliff Fire Dept., Genesis Ambulance, Colona Police Dept., Rock Island County Sheriff’s Dept., East Moline Police Dept., the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.