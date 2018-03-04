Father and two kids found dead inside Cherry Valley home

Three people, two of them children, are found dead inside their home in a Cherry Valley neighborhood.

After not hearing from her two children for a few days, one area mother called police to request a welfare check.

Just after 7 a.m., police went into the house in the 4600 block of Chandon Woods Drive where they found the bodies of the boys and their father, each of them in their own bedroom with gunshot wounds.

"Deputies made entry to the house and made the discovery. There's no reason for the public to be concerned, there's no mysterious bad person roaming the neighborhood. Everything was contained to this home," said Deputy Chief Mike Schultz of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Although still an ongoing investigation, detectives believe the father killed the two boys and then shot himself.

"We don't know exactly what the mental state or if there's been a history of mental illness or issues with the family," added Schultz.

According to county records, the house is owned by Peter Ruckman, a nationally renowned political science professor at Rock Valley College, and Heidi Ruckman, who filed for divorce in July of 2017.

"We've gotten no reports of prior domestic violence from this address or from the people involved so this is something that appears to have come just out of the blue," said Schultz.

People living in the neighborhood said the man was quiet and kept to himself.

"It was her weekend for custody of the kids," added Schultz.

"Neighbors describe the two boys as good kids, saying the older one was an outstanding musician, often traveling to Memphis to play with bigger bands and the younger one being a great baseball player.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office plans to do autopsies on Monday.