Father, brother and 'man of God' killed in shooting that led to standoff

A family is in mourning after one man was shot and killed Tuesday in East Moline. According to police, 52-year-old Jon Keener of Muscatine was shot around 11 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and 15th Avenue. Neighbor, Mike Caljkusich woke up to screaming and ran outside to see what was happening.

"I was going to run and see if I could catch the guy but then I thought if he's got a gun and I don't then I better not do that."

Once police arrived, Keener was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Meanwhile, police said the suspect, 29-year-old Willie Minor fled the scene and ran into a home south of 15th Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Officers from multiple agencies, including the SWAT team huddled near armored vehicles with guns drawn for hours working to get the occupants out of the home. Eventually, all five people came outside and were detained.

Meantime, Keener's family is still processing what happened. His son, Zak said he was a "man of God."

This investigation is still ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.