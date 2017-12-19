Father celebrates holiday at family grave site in Davenport

The holidays are a time for family, a time that brings people together to celebrate. But what happens when the people you love are no longer here? At a Quad City cemetery, it is evident the holidays are just as important.

That's where you'll see a holiday display shining brightly. It's something that is surprisingly common at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport.

You'll find signs displays with words like joy and love scattered across the cemetery grounds. But one display is noticeably bigger than the rest.

"This display is to honor, I lost my dad, brother and son in seven months, said Ron Schwener.

He has endured so much tragedy in recent years. First, his brother died. A month later, his 17-year-old son, William, died while at a bonfire when another teen driving an SUV struck and killed him. Five months later and his father passed away. That was six years ago and when this holiday tribute was born.

"It provides some comfort. The pain never goes away when you lose a child, but it's a pain you learn to live with," he added.

Ron carries the pain and channels his emotions by adding a little more to the display every year. This year, he added a photograph of his son.

"That's the picture I've carried with me since the day he died."

And, he has a special connection to Oakdale, not only because of the family members who are buried here, but because it's the same cemetery where his deceased son completed an eagle scout project -- restoring one of the historic gravesites.

Ron also understands what other families are going through and why there are so many Christmas decorations. But as the sun sets, his solar-powered display shines brightly over the rest. And Ron says the biggest reason he does it, is because of family.

"This is a place where friends and family can come and still celebrate the holidays and still be a part with us here," he said.

"They may have passed, but are not forgotten. They will never be as long as I'm around," he added.

Ron has also worked toward improving the way families are treated during police investigations, providing more comfort and resources. It's named Will's Initiative after his son, William.