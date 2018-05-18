Father finds razor blade stabbed into a Silvis park slide

A father found an object no parent hopes to see where their children play.

"I heard of it happening, but i never thought it would happen in this community," Clint Michl says.

While out at Phipps Prairie Park in Silvis with his son, Michl found a razor blade stabbed into a slide. Chase, his two-year-old son, was about to go down the slide next to it when his father saw the blade.

Michl says, "I put him at the top of the slide and then I went to the bottom of the slide to catch him and when I went to the bottom, I saw that the slide right next to him had a piece of a razor blade sticking out of it."

He says he immediately picked his son up off the slide and searched the rest of the playground for more dangerous objects.

"I called the Silvis Police and they dispatched an officer out here. We both walked through the park and checked all of the equipment," Michl says.

Silvis Police are investigating. The rest of the parks in the town have been checked. No dangerous objects were found.