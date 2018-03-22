Father pleads guilty to assault after his daughter was starved to death in Des Moines

Joseph Finn pleaded guilty to three counts of assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury in an Iowa court Wednesday.

His ex-wife, Nicole Finn, was convicted of murder in December for the death of the divorced couple's 16-year-old adopted daughter.

Natalie Finn died in 2016, weighing just 80-pounds after Nicole slowly starved her.

Joseph Finn told the court he did not live at home with Natalie and his three adopted children. He said he saw them periodically and knew they shared one bedroom that they urinated and defecated in.

Finn blamed his ex-wife for manipulating him into believing the teens had behavior problems.

"She had painted a picture of distrust and lies by the children that, unfortunately, I bought into," Joseph Finn said. "And so at that time, yes, I did believe her."

Finn's plea comes with mandatory prison time that could reach 30 years. He originally pleaded not guilty to more serious charges that were reduced in return for his guilty plea.

Nicole Finn was sentenced to life in prison in January.