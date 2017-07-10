After a long, nearly 60 mile run, Sean Evans is happy to see his hotel room on the edge of DeWitt.

"Home for the night," he mutters to himself as he finishes the final stretch.

Monday he ran nearly 60 miles from Dubuque to DeWitt, which would be hard to do for just one day.

"It's hard to believe this is day 10 already," he says with a smile.

He's actually only one-third of the way to where he wants to go.

"It's a total of 1,700 miles in 29 days when all said and done," he adds.

Starting in Moorhead, Minnesota and ending at the Gulf of Mexico, Shaun is running the entire length of the Mississippi River.

But, he's not alone. He and his son Shamus, who was cerebral palsy are raising awareness along the way.

"I like to say Shamus is pulling me," he said with a laugh while leaning on a specialized wheelchair that his son, Shamus sits in. "I can lean on him a bit when I get tired, obviously I have to dig a little deeper sometimes," he adds when talking about hills.

"It allows him the opportunity to go fast. Something he can't necessarily do on his own, but I have the opportunity to lend him my legs to do that," he said.

"I like going fast," Shamus added.

The two are raising money, awareness and donating specialized wheelchairs to families who need them.

"I think when it's all said and done we'll donate 25 chairs," Shaun added.

"I like seeing their smiles," Shamus said with a smile of his own.

Shaun's wife and other son are the pit crew, riding alongside the two in an RV with supplies.

"Here comes the rest of the crew right here," Shaun said as they drove by. "Nicole behind the wheel and Simon in the co-pilot seat."

This is the second time they've crossed the country.

"In 2015 we ran across America from Seattle to New York City," Shaun said nonchalantly.

"It's a great way for a father and son to bond and experience life together, and see the world together really." he added.

"Just like any dad wants to make their kids dreams come true, Shamus is a big dreamer," he said. "I'm just blessed with the ability to recover fast."