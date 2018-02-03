Father who tried to attack Nassar in court says he's "no hero"

The Latest on the final sentencing hearing for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

A man who tried to attack Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom has publicly apologized again and insists he's "no hero."

Randall Margraves told reporters Friday that he's remorseful and embarrassed. He says, "This cannot be a lawless society."

Margraves lunged at the disgraced former sports doctor after listening to two daughters speak in court about how they were sexually abused. A third daughter also says she was a victim. Sheriff's deputies tackled Margraves.

Margraves says he lost control when it appeared that Nassar was shaking his head during his daughters' statements.

Morgan Margraves says her father was hearing some details for the first time. She says he reacted "like most fathers would have done, and probably wanted to do, in a situation like this."