Father's day spending expected to be near record $15.3 billion

Father's day is just around the corner and that means millions of Americans will be forking out extra money to celebrate the occasion.

According to the National Retail Federation, father's day spending is expected to reach a near record of $15.3 billion.

That boils down to about $133 per dad, with special outings, clothing, gift cards and electronics topping the list.

Individuals ages 25-34 years old will fork out the most for dad this year at an average of $188.

The expected spending would be second only to last year's $15.5 billion for father's day.

You still have plenty of time to buy something for your dad, father's day is Sunday, June 17.