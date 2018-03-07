Fayette County CNAs accused of having sex with patients

Two Certified Nursing Assistants at Prairie View Residential Care Facility are accused of having sex with patients.

Megan Marie Penney, 26 of Clermont, and Paige Lynn Johanningmeier, 23 of Elgin, were arrested following an investigation that began when two patients walked away from the facility.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says they were notified on February 21 that two court ordered patients walked away from the facility.

Four days later, the sheriff's office learned the two had been seen with two CNA's licensed by the state.

Investigators say Penney and Johanningmeier had developed a relationship with the two patients at the facility. They say the the relationship turned sexual once the patients had walked away from the facility.

Penney and Johanningmeier with both arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee.

The pair faces up to five years in prison and would be required to register as sex offenders for 10 years if convicted. They both posted $2,000 bond and were released.

The patients were located. One was taken to a Linn County hospital and the other was returned to Prairie View.