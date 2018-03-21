UPDATE: Fed sees 3 rate hikes in 2019, up from 2

2:05

Fed policymakers expect to raise their benchmark interest rate three times in 2019. That's up from an earlier forecast of two, amid expectations of faster economic growth that they forecast will push the unemployment rate to its lowest level in a half-century. Contrary to many analysts' expectations, they did not change their forecast of three rate hikes this year.

Fed policymakers now expect the unemployment rate to drop to 3.6 percent by the end of next year, down from their previous estimate in December of 3.9 percent and far below the current rate of 4.1 percent. They project the rate will fall to 3.8 percent at the end of this year, down one-tenth of a point from its previous estimate.

The Fed now sees the economy growing more quickly, expanding 2.7 percent this year, up from a previous estimate of 2.5 percent. Growth will be 2.4 percent next year, the Fed expects, up from 2.1 percent. With growth picking up and unemployment low, policymakers expect core inflation — which excludes the food and energy categories — to rise 2.1 percent in 2019 and 2020. That's slightly above their 2 percent target.

The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate and signaling that it is sticking with a gradual approach to rate hikes under its new chairman, Jerome Powell.

The Fed is boosting its key short-term rate by a modest quarter-point to a still-low range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent and will keep shrinking its bond portfolio. Both steps show confidence that the U.S. economy remains sturdy nearly nine years after the Great Recession ended. The actions mean consumers and businesses will face higher loan rates over time.

The Fed's rate hike marks its sixth since it began tightening credit in December 2015. It is sticking with the forecast it issued in December for three increases in 2018. But it did boost its 2019 estimate from two hikes to three.