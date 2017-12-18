FedEx partners with Walgreens to thwart porch pirates

Are you worried about porch pirates nabbing your Christmas presents? If you ship with FedEx and you have a Walgreens nearby, you could be in luck.

Not only can you drop off a pre-labeled FedEx package at select Walgreens, you can have your packages delivered to the store and held in a secure location for you to pick up at your convenience.

You can find participating stores online here: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/fedex.jsp and here: http://www.fedex.com/locate/index.html?locale=en_US#

For mre information, check out the frequently asked questions section on the FedEx website here: http://www.fedex.com/us/onsite/faqs.html