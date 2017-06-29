Federal Student Loan Interest Rates Set to Increase

St. Ambrose University student, Emily Nguien will begin her junior year in the fall and is studying biology and behavioral neuroscience. Nguien said her family immigrated from Vietnam, one of the reasons it was important for her to pursue a college degree.

"When my mom came here she definitely said that was something I had to do because she didn't get to herself," Nguien said. "Especially in today's economy I feel like most jobs where you want to be higher up you have to have a college degree for that."

However, Nguien knows how costly student loans can be. Upon completion of college, she said she'll be forced to pay $20,000 in student loans.

"It's kind of scary on how much debt people have when they graduate."

Right now the federal student loan interest rate for undergraduates is 3.76 percent but starting July 1 that rate will increase to 4.45 percent. Associate Director of Financial Aid, Greg Geistkemper said the increase could have a costly impact on students.

"It's two-thirds of a percent so it doesn't seem like a lot but I mean in the long run it'll effect students," Geistkemper said. "It could add anywhere from $1,600 to $2,500 of interest that they'll have to pay on the life of the loan."

Geistkemper said this is the first time rates have increased in four years. The increase only applies to incoming and current students. However graduate students aren't exempt. Their rates are set to increase to six percent.

"The worry is, 'how will this affect me when I graduate?' And those are legitimate questions."

Meantime, Nguien said she's using the increase as motivation to succeed. She said she will continue to maintain her two jobs to ease the financial burden the higher rate will bring.

"I want to be able to handle it and succeed and make the money worth it to be able to go to college and graduate and work from there."