UPDATE: Police say Maryland school shooter used his father's gun

4:30 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old boy used his father's gun in an attack at his Maryland high school.

The St. Mary's County sheriff's office said investigators have determined that the handgun that Austin Rollins used was legally owned by his father.

Attempts to reach his family have been unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office also says that Rollins and a 16-year-old girl he shot "had a prior relationship which recently ended." Jaelynn Willey remains in critical condition at a hospital.

They say their investigation has not yet uncovered any significant social media posts or threats posted online by Rollins.

___

12:55 p.m.

A teenage boy wounded in a shooting at his Maryland high school has been released from a hospital.

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown said in a statement Wednesday that the 14-year-old boy was discharged as of noon.

He suffered a thigh wound Tuesday at Great Mills High School after a 17-year-old classmate, Austin Rollins, started firing in a hallway at the start of the school day. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office says Rollins shot a girl he'd had a relationship with. The 14-year-old boy was also wounded, although it's not yet known if he was struck by gunfire from Rollins or a school resource officer.

Rollins died after a confrontation with the officer. Investigators are also working to determine if the officer shot him or if Rollins committed suicide.

The wounded girl, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

___

12:40 p.m.

Federal agents are completing an urgent trace request by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office for the history of a semi-automatic Glock handgun that law enforcement says Austin Rollins used at his southern Maryland high school.

Rollins died Tuesday after two other students were wounded and he was confronted by a sheriff's deputy.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tries to answer such requests within 24 hours. Specifics would include the make, model and serial number of the firearm.

Amanda Hils, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore field division, says "the purpose of a trace is to find out who the initial purchaser of a firearm is."

However he got it, it appears Rollins possessed the gun illegally. In Maryland, a person must be 21 to possess a handgun, unless carrying one is required for employment.

Hils says any details about the trace results would be released by the sheriff's office.

___

11:30 a.m.

The two students wounded during a shooting at their Maryland high school are still recovering in hospitals.

A spokeswoman for MedStar St. Mary's Hospital said Wednesday that the 14-year-old male victim of Tuesday's shooting at Great Mills High School remains in good condition. Authorities have not released his name.

A spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center says the 16-year-old female victim remains in critical condition. The girl's family has identified her as Jaelynn Willey.

Authorities have said Jaelynn and the teen identified as the shooter, 17-year-old Austin Rollins, had previously had a relationship. They have not released a motive for the shooting.

___

11 a.m.

The Maryland high school where a student shot and wounded at least one classmate before dying in a confrontation with a police officer will remain closed until next month.

The principal of Great Mills High School posted an online notice to the school community saying that to assist law enforcement officials in their investigation, the school will reopen on April 2 after spring break.

Authorities have identified the shooter as 17-year-old Austin Rollins, who died Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear whether Rollins shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer.

A 16-year-old girl who authorities said had a previous relationship with Rollins was critically wounded. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded. Authorities said it wasn't clear how he was shot.

____

10 a.m.

A student witness of the school shooting in southern Maryland says a police officer tried to order a student with a gun to his head to disarm before two shots were fired.

Great Mills High School student Isiah Tichenor told The Washington Post he saw a fellow student hold a gun to his head Tuesday and heard a police officer shout an order to put the gun down.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Austin Rollins, who died Tuesday. It wasn't clear whether he shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer.

A 16-year-old girl who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter was critically wounded. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.

___

11:35 p.m.

In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute.

This time, the shooter, a 17-year-old student, was killed. A 16-year-old girl who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter was critically injured. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.

Tuesday's shooting occurred at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, about 60 miles south of the nation's capital. It came a month after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school.

The shooter was identified as Austin Rollins, a student at Great Mills. It wasn't clear whether he shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer who responded.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited the officer with preventing any more loss of life.