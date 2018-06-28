Federal authorities arrest over 40 and seize more than $20 million in darknet investigation

Federal authorities have arrested 40 people and seized more than $20 million in guns, drugs, cars, gold and cryptocurrency after a massive, year-long undercover operation targeting underground activity on the internet.

The sprawling operation involving vendors on the "darknet" led to the seizure of more than 100 guns, more than $20 million in Bitcoin, more than $3.6 million in U.S. currency and gold bars, and prescription pills and drugs, including Xanax, oxycodone, MDMA, cocaine, LSD and marijuana.

Homeland security agents from New York posed as a money launderer on underground market sites and exchanged hard currency for virtual currency.

The operation led to the opening of dozens of cases against vendors around the country and to more than 90 active cases around the country.

Agents from HSI and postal inspectors conducted a series of subsequent arrests and the impending prosecution of more than 35 darknet vendors.

"We were able to take over a vendor account that provided money laundering services for these darknet market vendors," Angel Melendez with the Homeland Security Investigators said.

The investigation continues.