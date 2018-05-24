Federal investigation into Harvey Weinstein allegations is in "an advanced stage"

The federal investigation into alleged sexual abuse by disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein is in "an advanced stage." That's the latest from a Manhattan district attorney spokesperson.

In addition, two sources familiar with the case tell NBC News that a New York State grand jury has been convened in Manhattan to look into similar charges.

Weinstein's attorney has long denied any allegation of inappropriate sexual contact by Weinstein.

One person familiar with the probe says the federal investigation may look into whether Weinstein tried to entice any accusers over state lines, or whether he traveled with them over state lines, for the purpose of sexually assaulting them.

The NYPD and the Manhattan DA's office have been investigating Weinstein for allegations of sexual abuse made by actresses Lucia Evans and Paz De La Huerta.

A former investigator on the case, who is now retired, has called the allegations by the actresses "credible'.