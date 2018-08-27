Federal judge to rule on 3D guns Monday

A federal judge in Washington state will decide Monday if digital blueprints for 3D printed guns should be blocked from being made public online.

This decision comes from a lawsuit filed at the end of July by eight attorneys general and the District of Columbia against the state department.

The state department agreed to allow a Texas company to publish an arsenal of firearms blueprints online.

But the states argue that releasing the designs threatens national security and abridges the states' abilities to pass and police gun laws.