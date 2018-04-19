Federal officials offering $10,000 reward after 704 pounds of explosives were stolen in Pennsylvania

Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward to find out who stole hundreds of pounds of explosives in Pennsylvania.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said 704 pounds of explosives were stolen from a pipeline work site in Marietta. They were being stored inside a locked truck trailer.

The work site security company said they didn't notice the theft until Monday after finding the trailer door open with the lock missing.

Once caught, the criminals could face up to 10 years in prison. Tips on this case can be reported directly to the ATF online or by phone.