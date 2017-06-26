Federal review debunks Georgia election hack accusation

The Department of Homeland Security says allegations that the federal government tried to hack Georgia's election systems are unfounded.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp accused the department of an attempted hack in December, saying that a computer traced back to the federal agency tried unsuccessfully to penetrate his office's firewall.

According to a letter released Monday by the agency's inspector general, computer data shows that a contractor at a training center headquartered in Georgia was verifying weapons certification for security guards. The letter says that was a "normal and appropriate" use of a public website.

Kemp, a Republican, said Monday he's relieved the federal government isn't trying to interfere with elections.

Georgia was one of two states to decline the department's help to secure election systems before the presidential contest.

