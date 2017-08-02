Feeling Like Fall by Friday?

A clipper like system will move across the area on Thursday bringing a blast of cool air to the region. NW winds will gust up to 30mph by Friday morning keeping temps to the 60s in some areas by the afternoon. The record cool high temperature for Friday is 64° set in 1915. Some models are placing the QC in the mid 60s right now, so the record could be in jeopardy. We will watch how this plays out closely, but if you're heading out to the grandstand act at the fair on Friday, sweatshirts will be needed!