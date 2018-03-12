Felony forgery cases spike in Dubuque

Dubuque authorities say a spike in counterfeit currency has led to an increase in felony forgery cases.

The Dubuque County Attorney's Office saw a 128 percent jump in felony forgery cases last year with 73 cases filed compared to 32 in 2016.

Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich tells the Telegraph Herald that officials identified a "significant spike in counterfeit cases," particularly during last fall.

He says some forged bills are made locally, while another source is the "dark web." It's a part of the internet only accessible using specialized software which allows users to remain anonymous.

Messerich says they've seen a recent trend of person-to-person forgeries through services including Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. He says they're working to educate the public on how to spot fake money and avoid scams.