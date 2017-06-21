Female lawmakers join forces to fight breast cancer

On Capitol Hill, they play on opposite teams. But out here, it’s a whole new ballgame.

“I look forward to it every year. We wake up and practice at seven. We run, we stretch, we do squats," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Kirsten Gillibrand are joining forces with other female lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to take on members of the press at the 9th annual Congressional Softball Game. It isn’t just a fun after work activity, it’s for a good cause.

“We play every year to raise money for a not for profit that helps cancer survivors. It helps raise awareness among young women that they too can get breast cancer even if they don’t get their mammograms until they’re 40, you can get breast cancer," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said.

Gillibrand has been the captain since the team formed in 2009. She got the idea when her friend and colleague Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced she had breast cancer. Since then the game has raised more than $900,000 for the Young Survival Coalition.

Proceeds from each ticket purchased goes directly to helping those with breast cancer. Each pitch had a purpose. The senators said they’re both playing for someone they know who has battled the disease or is currently fighting it.

“My best friend from high school is a cancer survivor and she’s had a tough year and really tough year of surgeries chemo therapy but she’s made it through," Gillibrand said.

“I’m playing in honor of my fellow senator Mazie Hirono who is just right now fighting cancer. So I am dedicating the game to her," Capito added.

The event brought women both in the senate, the house and in the media, together. Following the terrifying shooting at the men’s baseball practice just a week ago, Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-AL-2) said events like this are more important than ever.

“It’s just another example of unity as we cheer on our friend and colleague Steve Scalise and our Capitol Police officers we’re all wearing our ribbons for the Capitol police and their heroic efforts," Roby said.

Political differences on hold for a good cause, even if it’s just for one night.