Ferentz announces two more Hawkeyes suspended for season opener

Iowa Hawkeyes' head football coach Kirk Ferentz has announced two more players that will have a one-game suspension.

Ferentz said on August 8 Alaric Jackson and Cedrick Lattimore, both lineman, will be missing Iowa's game against Northern Illinois on September 1.

“It is painful for the players and the team to impose a suspension, but we have high standards and there is an expectation all players abide by our rules," Ferentz said.

Ferentz said the suspensions are not a legal matter. Violation of the rules or policy can also include behavior, effort, timeliness, academic performance, attendance, and engagement.

Ferentz said the issues began in late spring and the players were given guidelines to meet over the past 10 weeks.

“Their response has been excellent, and I am very pleased with how they are meeting our expectations,” Ferentz said.

Jackson is an offensive tackle for the team and Lattimore is a defensive lineman.

Ferentz's announcement now tallies the Hawkeyes to have four of their players not participating in the season-opening game.

Previously defensive lineman Brady Reiff and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs were given one-game suspensions for alcohol-related violations.