Festival of Trees Parade update

The 2017 Festival of Trees Parade is set to step-off on Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

There are 88 entries scheduled to be apart of this year's event. But with windy and cold conditions predicted, viewers have written into TV-6 asking about expectations for the parade.

One of the organizers of Festival of Trees, Cheryl DeCap, spoke with KWQC about the balloon entries. She said the decisions regarding the balloons will be up to the company providing them.

"There's a level, and the balloon company dictates this. We do not have any control if they pull balloons," said DeCap. "If we don't have big gusty winds we'll be good. Right now, someone said its supposed to be at least 40 degrees, so the bands will be able to play."

According to the TV-6 weather team, the QCA can expect dropping temperatures and gusty winds.

The balloon company isn't set to arrive until around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, so a decision isn't expected until the morning of.

Despite these decisions that are still in the process, drivers should be aware of the road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the parade.

The staging area, Pershing Ave. and Iowa St. from 4th to 2nd St. and LeClaire St. to Pershing Ave. on 3rd St., will have parking restrictions starting Nov. 17 at 8 a.m.

There will be no parking on the parade route that runs down 3rd and 2nd St. starting at 1 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Road closures start in the staging area on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

For a diagram of the full closures, parking restrictions and parade route, head to the City of Davenport's website.

Stick with TV-6 on-air and on the KWQC news app for updates on the parade. Saturday morning, Quad Cities Today Weekend will bring you any new information on parade entries.

