The Quad City Arts Festival of Trees is back at the Davenport RiverCenter for 2017.

The annual fun kicks-off with a private event on Nov. 16.

The festival's parade will once again be broadcast by KWQC. TV-6's coverage starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Tune in to see KWQC's Gary Metivier and Paula Sands host the show. Marcia Lense and Ashley Holden will report as well.

For the full schedule and ticket information head to the festival's official website.