“Fetography” By Fetterer

He is a self-made businessman. A guy who is living his dream. A few months ago, Mike Fetterer opened a photography studio in downtown Moline.

“Fetography” Professional Imaging is his pride and joy. He spent about seven thousand dollars to get the business up and running. It’s located in the former Traffic Court location.

Mike bought a camera from his uncle years ago. That’s when he got the urge to become a photographer. His career eventually took off and he specializes in portrait photography.

He considers his portraits to be pieces of art. His creative use of lighting, color, and frame work capture the magic moments. Fetterer photographs about twenty to thirty weddings a year.

He takes thousands of images at each wedding. He also uses a pen and tablet to re-touch portraits.

Mike never took a lesson. He is self-taught. He owns seven cameras and three of them go to every wedding he shoots.

A gifted “Fetographer.” He also works special events and provides drone services for commercial businesses.

He’s living the dream!