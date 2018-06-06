Few Storms West Of The Mississippi This Afternoon

By  | 
Posted:

Afternoon strong storms are possible west of the Mississippi river today. Some could be strong with hail and high winds the primary threats, but based on what I am seeing this morning the biggest threat will be heavy rain. Obviously storms will be watched to see if they become strong or severe with the time frame being 3PM-9PM.
More storms are likely this week and weekend giving us better chance for heavy rain and severe weather. Stay tuned!

 