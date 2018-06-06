Afternoon strong storms are possible west of the Mississippi river today. Some could be strong with hail and high winds the primary threats, but based on what I am seeing this morning the biggest threat will be heavy rain. Obviously storms will be watched to see if they become strong or severe with the time frame being 3PM-9PM.
More storms are likely this week and weekend giving us better chance for heavy rain and severe weather. Stay tuned!
Few Storms West Of The Mississippi This Afternoon
Afternoon strong storms are possible west of the Mississippi river today. Some could be strong with hail and high winds the primary threats, but based on what I am seeing this morning the biggest threat will be heavy rain. Obviously storms will be watched to see if they become strong or severe with the time frame being 3PM-9PM.