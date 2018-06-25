Few Strong Storms This Evening

There is a slight risk for severe weather SW of the QC late this afternoon/evening. It appears all modes of severe weather possible, but based on trends this morning the highs threat appears to be gusty winds. Of course any storm will produce heavy rain which will only aggravate swollen rivers. The time frame on storms looks to be mainly after 6PM with the window for strong storms between 6PM-1AM. As storms move north they should weaken as they encounter a more stable air mass. More strong storms are likely Tuesday morning as a front moves through the region.