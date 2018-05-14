Fiancée of injured Davenport man asks for public's help

The fiancée of a Davenport man, who was assaulted and robbed on Friday morning, is asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible.

“Violence is never the answer, ever, said Kelly Snow, Trevor Bennett’s fiancée.

That's the message Kelly Snow wants to spread after her fiancé Trevor Bennett was attacked around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to police, Bennett was walking in the area of 300 West Kimberly road and that's when he was attacked by someone.

Police also say during the assault Bennett’s personal items were taken. Snow says she and Bennett had a couple drinks and she insisted they stay at a friend’s house instead of drive home, but he decided to walk.

She says when she didn't find him home the next day, she knew something was wrong.

“It's devastating; the people who did this are monsters. I hope they find them, said, Snow.

Snow says Bennett was stomped in the face and in the neck.

“He has to have reconstructive surgery and his hyoid bone was millimeters from killing him from the stomp,” said Snow.

She says seeing Bennett like this is horrifying.

He’s my world, he's everything to me,” said Snow.

She says she never expected something like this would happen in Davenport.

“I want to raise my children here in a safe community. I don't want to be scared to walk down the street,” said Snow.

She hopes anyone that saw something speaks up.

“They need to be found because what happened to him, it shouldn't happen to anybody else,” said Snow.

Snow says doctors say if the surgery goes well, Bennett will be able to hopefully come home by the end of the week. Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Davenport Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe page is availabe to help the couple:

link text