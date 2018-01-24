Field of Dreams baseball field vandalized Monday night

The 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie site in Iowa has been vandalized. Someone drove through the iconic baseball field Monday night.

The "Field of Dreams" baseball field in Dubuque County, Iowa, near Dyersville. (Source: MGN)

The deep grooves they left behind froze, so crews will have to wait until temperatures warm up to repair the damages.

The irrigation system at the field was likely damaged as well. Total costs are estimated in the thousands.

A Go-Fund-Me account was launched to help with funding and to install a security system.

The "Field of Dreams" facility manager said this is the worst case of vandalism to ever hit the site.