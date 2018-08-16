Fiery vehicle crash slowed I80 traffic near Geneseo

A fiery vehicle crash slowed I80 traffic in between the “Big X” and Geneseo at 7pm Thursday night.

A Kia was traveling westbound on I80 in at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and following too closely to other vehicles when it struck a truck in the left lane.

The Kia then left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught on fire. The driver was removed from the vehicle by witnesses. The driver of the Kia was transported from the scene by Geneseo Ambulance, with serious injuries.

Geneseo Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Geneseo Fire Department, and Geneseo Ambulance responded to the scene.