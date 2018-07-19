Fight at QC Family Entertainment injures 4

Moline Police responded to a call about a fight at 9:53 pm at QC Family Entertainment in Moline.

Police say the initial call was that 30 to 40 people became violent after an employee of the center asked a group there for a remembrance event to quiet down. A family member there for the remembrance picked the employee up and tried to throw him and three others started to fight him. The employee attempted to escape into an office but failed, at one point 15 people were hitting and kicking the employee.

4 were injured in the conflict, the employee was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.