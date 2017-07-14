Fight breaks out in Taiwanese parliament

A fight erupted between ruling and opposition lawmakers in the Taiwanese parliament Friday.

The Associated Press

The brawl broke out when lawmakers from the nationalists criticized the budget proposals for the forward-looking infrastructure development program.

Members from the ruling and opposition parties were seen grabbing each other and throwing water bombs.

The infrastructure development plan has been treated by President Tsai Ing-wen's administration as its key economic stimulus project.

It includes investments in light rail lines, urban and rural development, and green energy.

