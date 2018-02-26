Filing period opens for Iowa Primary candidates

The Iowa Primary Election isn't until Tuesday, June 5, 2018, but candidates only have a few weeks to file. Starting today, February 26, prospective state and federal candidates can file the required paperwork with the state. Candidates on the county level need to wait until next week to file.

State and Federal Offices: February 26 – March 16, 2018 (5:00 p.m.)

County Offices: March 5 – March 28, 2018 (5:00 p.m.)

In the Democratic side of the primary, seven candidates have announced their intention for the party's nomination for Iowa Governor;

Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, Jon Neiderbach, John Norris, and Ross Wilburn.

On the Republican side of things, one candidate, Ron Corbett has announced his intention to run against the incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds.

Candidates for Iowa Governor have until March 16 to file their nomination papers. The details of the filing can be seen here: