Filling the boots for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Davenport Firefighters were at the Quad City's River Bandits game today to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"This is a nationwide charity," Davenport Firefighter Jay Schalk said. "And it's helping people that have muscular dystrophy. It's nothing directly related to the fire department or the city. You know we're not collecting any of this for ourselves, some people confuse that but this all goes to a good cause."

Fire departments across the United States will raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy. The organization raised $24 million last year.

The firefighters collected at the baseball game today and will be there again tomorrow to collect donations.