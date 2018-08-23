Final lane paving on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf to being Friday

The final lane of paving will be placed on Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 23. The work is expected to begin at 6 a.m. and should be finished by the early afternoon according to the city.

Traffic will be eastbound only from Middle Road in the morning. Once the paving operation gets past the Huntington Meadows and Sterling Woods entrances, westbound traffic will open up with traffic-control flaggers at each end.

Commuters can expect intermittent delays.