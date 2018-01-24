Final report issued on fatal Davenport mining accident

The United States department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration released their final report concerning the investigation into the Linwood Mine fatal accident.

According to the report, 52-year-old truck driver Ronald G. Trich, Jr., was fatally injured on January 25, 2017, when he crossed over a berm that barricaded off a section of the mine to search for crystals. The report says a section of the rib collapsed, burying him

The report says the accident occurred because safety protocols and training in place at the mine were not being followed. The area where the accident occurred was barricaded to indicate dangerous conditions existed in the area and access was not permitted.

The full report is attached to this story.