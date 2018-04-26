Finalists for Davenport Fire Chief to interview next week

Three semifinalists will interview for the position of Davenport Fire Chief next week. The semi-finalists include one internal candidate and two fire service chiefs from the Midwest.

The semi-finalists are:

Michael Carlsten District Chief, Davenport, Iowa Fire

Donald Kaderabek Deputy Chief, Bloomingdale, Illinois Fire

R. Vance Swisher Deputy Fire Chief of Operations/Deputy Emergency Management Director, Rochester, Minnesota Fire

Their biographies can be found in the related odcuments for this article.

Throughout the day on Monday, April 30, 2018, the three candidates will participate in several interviews with elected officials, department directors, fire department management and staff, and community stakeholders.

The public is invited to a Davenport Fire Chief Candidate Meet and Greet and Central Fire Station Open House, Monday, April 30, 6-8 PM at Central Fire Station, 331 Scott Street.