Finally, SPRING is about to "spring"!

In the interest of my career, and for not wanting to spend any time in jail, I thought it was a good time to warm things up around the QCA and get RID of the snow! So, let me outline the improvements coming to our forecast as Thursday arrives!

First of all, Wednesday night after the snow ends temperatures will drop below freezing in most locations. This means that there COULD be some icy spots developing on roads, bridges and sidewalks, especially in the northern portion of the KWQC viewing area, north of I-80. This would also include areas where light snow accumulation occurred on roadways, especially those that were untreated.

Thursday the sun is out fast and that means a warm-up to around 50 degrees. The warm-up continues to gain momentum through the weekend as we hit the upper 50s Saturday, and the low 60s Sunday despite the fact that there will be more clouds this weekend.

Into next week highs reach the mid 60s during the middle of the week and there will be rain, not SNOW, chances Tuesday and Wednesday!