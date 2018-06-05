Finkenauer to face Blum for 1st District

State legislator Abby Finkenauer has won the Democratic primary in northeast Iowa's 1st District after a campaign that stressed her blue collar roots and support for policies intended to support working families.

Finkenauer won the nomination Tuesday over three other candidates. She now will face two-term Republican Rep. Rod Blum, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Only 28 years old, Finkenauer would be the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. House if she beats Blum. She frequently notes she's running for Congress while still paying off student loans.

Finkenauer, who is serving her second term in the Legislature, has called for improving health care through the Affordable Care Act, supported more infrastructure spending and questioned federal tax cuts she argues primarily helped corporations and the wealthy.

