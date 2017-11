Officials at HNI Corp. are investigating a fire and explosion at a building in downtown Muscatine. It happened around 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

According to a spokesperson, a folk-lift in the counterweight facility caught fire. The fire then ignited an LP tank, which exploded.

No one was in that portion of the building at the time and no one was hurt.

There was some minor damage to a wall.

The company is still investigating what caused the forklift to caught fire.