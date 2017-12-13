Fire at Bettendorf apartment complex

Bettendorf Fire crews responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday, December 13, 2017.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Villa Apartments on Town Pointe Drive.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing on a third-floor balcony. The building was evacuated. The fire was confined to the balcony.

Residents were allowed back into the building at approximately 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called. There is no damage estimate at this time.

The fire is under investigation.