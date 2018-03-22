Fire at Camanche High School results in evacuation

Camanche Fire Department responded to a fire at Camanche High School on the morning of March 22nd, 2018.

The fire department arrived on scene to find heavy smoke confined to the plasma cutting room inside the shop and the fire had burned itself out. The fire damage was contained to the ventilation unit and the room of origin. Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the air handling equipment. The school was insured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the air handling system overheating and the filtration system inside catching on fire. The fire department was on scene for about 35 minutes.

There were working smoke detectors in the school, no injuries and the school students and staff followed their evacuation procedures and avoided any possible dangers. The building was cleared and classes resumed without incident.