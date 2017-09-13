Fire at Davenport restaurant

UPDATE: Fire officials tell us there was a small fire on the outside, behind the Panera restaurant. The restaurant was evacuated, but no one was hurt.

The cause is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway.

ORIGINAL: Fire crews were called to a fire that broke out in the rear area of the Panera restaurant on Elmore Road and Kimberly Road in Davenport. The call came in after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

