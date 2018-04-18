KWQC TV-6 Emma Hogg is on the scene at the fire at Helena Agri-Enterprises in Orion. Several Response units are on the scene as well.

Emma Hogg spoke to Donald Mcdowell Jr. from the Hazardous Materials team and confirmed that the public is not in danger from this fire. There are possible chemicals burning, no injuries that they know of at this time, and it should not impact the local schools.

The fire is now out although there is still smoldering matter. It is believed that the structure the fire occurred in was a maintenance shed, it is unknown at this time what chemicals were stored in that shed at the time of the fire.

We will be updating this story as it continues to develop.