A fire broke out overnight at The Manor condominium complex.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in the 1100 block of Kimberly Rd.

Our crews on scene saw a response from Bettendorf and Riverdale fire departments, as well as an ambulance on standby.

